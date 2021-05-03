GINcoin (GIN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1,165% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $381,196.76 and approximately $29.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,138.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.86 or 0.05627718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.72 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.90 or 0.01788665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00704180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00632782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.31 or 0.00433987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004312 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.