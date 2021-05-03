Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. Liberum Capital lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of Givaudan stock opened at $83.82 on Monday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $65.46 and a twelve month high of $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $2.7233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. Givaudan’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

