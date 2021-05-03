Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 28,793 shares.The stock last traded at $10.26 and had previously closed at $11.09.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $17,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

