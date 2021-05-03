Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $79,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

GPN opened at $214.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.82. The company has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

