Globe Life Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

NYSE:GL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.33. 428,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,581. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.13. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $62.75 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at $75,052,500.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $316,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at $316,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,150 shares of company stock worth $16,455,919 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.