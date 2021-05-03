Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $73.05.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

