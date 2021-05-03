GNY Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $204.96 million and approximately $850,556.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00073630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00072544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.73 or 0.00893888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,995.81 or 0.10473479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.65 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046566 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.