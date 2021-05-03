GoByte (GBX) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $743,017.87 and $2,015.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005165 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GoByte

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

