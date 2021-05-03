goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$166.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$143.00 to C$166.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$157.25.

GSY stock traded up C$2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$147.99. The company had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,040. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$38.26 and a 1-year high of C$151.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$132.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$104.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.6000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Insiders have sold a total of 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last quarter.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

