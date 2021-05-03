GoHelpFund Price Up 5.3% This Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoHelpFund coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $27,466.44 and approximately $7,787.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00063944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.00278284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.14 or 0.01172248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00030014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.00729224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,444.73 or 1.00080368 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GoHelpFund Coin Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoHelpFund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

