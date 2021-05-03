Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:GMLPP traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,395. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

