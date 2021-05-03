Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.38

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.38, but opened at $9.72. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 47,362 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.