Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Down 20.9% in April

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,392,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 974,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 681,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. 71,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,360. Golden Ocean Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

