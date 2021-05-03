GoldFund Market Cap Reaches $472,565.53 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $472,565.53 and $619.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007110 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00015854 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001142 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

