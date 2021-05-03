Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $74.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $15.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,917.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,914 shares of company stock worth $310,344. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

