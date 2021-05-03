Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the March 31st total of 277,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,088.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Goodman Group stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. Goodman Group has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $14.92.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

