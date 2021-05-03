Gourmet Galaxy Price Tops $2.51 on Top Exchanges (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00004534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $2.65 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00071898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00071690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.83 or 0.00880990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,567.86 or 0.10055139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00100505 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00046708 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

