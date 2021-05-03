Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 1,254,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 582.1 days.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. CIBC raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

