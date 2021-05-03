Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $25.81

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.81, but opened at $26.71. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,791 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after buying an additional 63,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,641,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth about $32,161,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

