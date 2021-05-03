Green Plains Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Plains in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Green Plains alerts:

GPRE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

GPRE stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 54,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Green Plains by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,006,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.