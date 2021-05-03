Gridcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $16,009.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,163,428 coins and its circulating supply is 415,510,396 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
