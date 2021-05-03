Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. Griffon posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Griffon by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Griffon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

GFF opened at $27.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.