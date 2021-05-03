Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $61.94 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $61.94 million and $9.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,813.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,289.86 or 0.05690462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00508524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.91 or 0.01760674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.46 or 0.00706515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.38 or 0.00635457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00087567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.80 or 0.00435540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004339 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,158,280 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.