Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 140,584 shares.The stock last traded at $50.33 and had previously closed at $49.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

