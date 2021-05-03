GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 27.2% in April

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in GWG by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GWG by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GWG by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in GWG by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,649. GWG has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

