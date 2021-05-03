GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 32,739 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $948,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.28.

XM opened at $37.35 on Monday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.85.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

