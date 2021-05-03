GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after buying an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after buying an additional 321,263 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 1,666.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 210,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,286,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $317.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.21 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.24 and a 12-month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

