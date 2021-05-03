GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $41,382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,321,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 528,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 64,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,856 shares of company stock worth $2,231,667. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.