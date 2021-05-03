GWM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,417 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,066,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $231.59 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average of $273.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.07.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock valued at $295,079,699. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

