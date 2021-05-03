GWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,028 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after buying an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after buying an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock opened at $3,467.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,226.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3,199.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,094.67.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.