GWM Advisors LLC Sells 20,550 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

REGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

REGI opened at $55.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.