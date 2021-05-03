GXChain Price Reaches $1.16 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. GXChain has a market capitalization of $81.19 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded up 34.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001081 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001963 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,201,304 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

