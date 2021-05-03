Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.56 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

