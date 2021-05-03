Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.26% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.56 on Monday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.90.
In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after purchasing an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Halliburton by 814.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.
Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.