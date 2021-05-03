Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,013 shares of company stock valued at $6,949,126 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

