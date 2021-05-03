HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Up 22% Over Last Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $109.10 million and approximately $21.62 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.78 or 0.00003134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.77 or 0.01178641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.40 or 0.99988384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

