Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $7,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.