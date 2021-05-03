Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.79, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $533,129.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,976 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

