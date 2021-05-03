Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 212,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.68. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $188.28.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

