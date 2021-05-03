Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,850 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.60.

VRTS opened at $273.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.38. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

