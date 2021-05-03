Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,864 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,003,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covetrus by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after purchasing an additional 754,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $81,312.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellis sold 15,598 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $464,352.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,534.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.