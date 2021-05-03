Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 73.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the third quarter worth about $3,336,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Avalara by 15.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.20 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,371,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

