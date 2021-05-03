Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of MMM opened at $197.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $178.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

