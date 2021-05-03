Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1,229.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

Best Buy stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.