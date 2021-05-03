Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.59.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $262.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.50. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

