Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 587.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Well were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $3,849,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in American Well by 37,559.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 595,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 593,441 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 134,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

AMWL opened at $15.39 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

