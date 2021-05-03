Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,256,368 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $456.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.75 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.