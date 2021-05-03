Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.25 Million in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YALA. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,143,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,150,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

YALA stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. Yalla Group Limited has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.