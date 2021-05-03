Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.42 Million in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of VistaGen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

