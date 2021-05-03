Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $1.49 Million in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.01% of Clene at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clene in the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Clene stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of -0.01. Clene Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

