Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $1,348,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 129,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.14.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $485.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.45. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.09 and a 52-week high of $495.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.